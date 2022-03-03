Linnea R. Barrette, 90, Roanoke, Indiana, and Janesville, died Feb. 20 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 11, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 12 at the church.
Allen S. Ellefson Sr., 72, Janesville, died Feb. 21 at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services March 12 at the park. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
M. Natividad Hernandez Ramirez, 82, Delavan, died Tuesday, March 1. Services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 8 at the church. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
M. Natividad Hernandez Ramirez, 82, Delavan, murió el martes 1 de marzo. Los servicios serán a las 3 p.m. Martes, 8 de marzo, en la Iglesia Católica St. Andrew, Delavan. Las visitas serán de 11 a 13 horas. 8 de marzo en la iglesia. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, está ayudando a la familia.
Orville R. “The Big O” Kind, 79, Orfordville, died Tuesday, March 1, at St. Elizabeth Manor, Orfordville. Celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
James M. Stypla, 71, Janesville, died Friday, Feb. 25, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Richard Allen “Richey” Termini, 46, Beloit, died Wednesday, March 2, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
LaVerne Tollefson, 83, Glendale, Arizona, formerly Milton, died Feb. 22 in Glendale, Arizona. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
