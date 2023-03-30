Mona Cunningham, 85, Janesville, died Monday, March 27, at Kensington Care Center, Waukesha. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, at All Faiths Funeral Hom, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 7 at the funeral home.

Kathryn "Kathy" Diehl, 48, Edgerton, died Wednesday, March 29, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.