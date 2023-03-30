Mona Cunningham, 85, Janesville, died Monday, March 27, at Kensington Care Center, Waukesha. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, at All Faiths Funeral Hom, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 7 at the funeral home.
Kathryn "Kathy" Diehl, 48, Edgerton, died Wednesday, March 29, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Scott Robert Fredendall, 74, Evansville, died Wednesday, March 29, at home. Memorial services will be at noon Tuesday, April 4, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services April 4 at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Waymon Harrell, 68, Beloit, died March 22 in Beloit. Services will be at noon Friday, April 7, at Community Baptist Church, South Beloit, Illinois. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services April 7 at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Joan L. Luedtke, 91, Janesville, died Thursday, March 30, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, and from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services April 12 at the funeral home.
Floyd R. Robinson, 75, Edgerton, died Tuesday, March 28, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Shorewood Hills. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Dorothy A. (Kennedy) Sagen, 92, Janesville, died Thursday, March 30, at home. Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 7, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Sarorn Sun, 69, Janesville, died Monday, March 27, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
