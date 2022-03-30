Paul Case, 72, Evansville, died Monday, March 28, in Illinois. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday April 5, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services April 5 at the funeral home.
John W. Giddings, 82, Beloit, died Wednesday, March 30, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Ann Denise (Pulliam) Griffin, 62, Brunswick, Georgia, formerly Beloit, died Thursday, March 24, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 2, at Pentecostal Tabernacle Church of God, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services April 2 at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Yvonne Marie Johnson, 65, Madison, died Thursday, March 24, at University Hospital, Madison. Private services will be held. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Mary E. Maves, 99, Edgerton, died Tuesday, March 29, at home. Arrangements are pending. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Connie J. McKearn, 66, Whitewater, died Sunday, March 27, at home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 4, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services April 5 at the park.
Kelly R. "Rowdy" Rademacher, 57, Janesville, died Sunday, March 27, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
