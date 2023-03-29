Jerone Orlando Browder, 60, Poplar Grove, Illinois, died Thursday, March 23, in Rockford, Illinois. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 1 at the funeral home.
George H. Christopherson, 91, Janesville, died Tuesday, March 28, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Judith S. Madsen, 70, Beloit, died Monday, March 27, at home. Services will be at noon Monday, April 3, at Central Christian Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services April 3 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sandra Miles, 65, Whitewater, died Tuesday, March 28, at home. Arrangements are pending. Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, is assisting the family.
Mabel Lena (Oliver) Poppie, 97, Beloit, died March 22 at home. Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services April 4 at the funeral home.
Mabel Emma Valliant, 96, Rockford, Illinois, formerly Beloit, died Thursday, March 23, in South Beloit, Illinois. Services will be at noon Wednesday, April 5, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services April 5 at the funeral home.
Nancy A Wieser, 72, Janesville, died Tuesday, March 28, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 5 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services March 31 at the funeral home.
