Ann Denise (Pulliam) Griffin, 62, Brunswick, Georgia, formerly Beloit, died Thursday, March 24, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Yvonne Marie Johnson, 65, Madison, died Thursday, March 24, at University Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
George E. Krueger, 74, Whitewater, died Monday, March 28, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services April 2 at the funeral home.
Alan Lyle Laughlin, 72, Janesville, died Tuesday, March 29, at Rock Haven, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 8 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Darlene Doris Trickey, 94, Lake Geneva, died March 12, at home. Services will be at a later date. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
