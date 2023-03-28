Donald L. “Digger” Alwin, 92, Janesville, died Monday, March 27, at Milton Senior Living, Milton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 4 at the funeral home.
Marvin L. Bouton, 73, Janesville, died Monday, March 27, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mary F. Brown, 92, Janesville, died Sunday, March 26, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 5 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Randall R. Harris, 58, Dane, died Jan. 6 at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sonia Sizelove, 68, Beloit, died Tuesday, March 28, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Tami J. Wescott, 53, Janesville, died Saturday, March 25, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.