Donald L. “Digger” Alwin, 92, Janesville, died Monday, March 27, at Milton Senior Living, Milton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 4 at the funeral home.

Marvin L. Bouton, 73, Janesville, died Monday, March 27, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.