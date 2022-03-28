Robert Joseph Aebly, 84, Evansville, died Thursday, March 24, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Albany. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services April 2 at the church.
Asher M. Bondehagen-Meskan, 12, Janesville, died Saturday, March 26, at home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Catherine M. Butler, 89, Beloit, died Friday, March 25, at Serenity House, Oregon, Illinois. Private services will be held. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Kathleen E. Loranger, 87, Twin Lakes, died Thursday, March 24, at home. Private services were held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.
Gerald Mills, 92, Janesville, died Saturday, March 26, at home. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Joan Mosby, 89, Williams Bay, died Thursday, March 24, at Geneva Lake Manor, Lake Geneva. Private services will be held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Betty J. Townsend, 94, Edgerton, died Monday, March 28, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. No services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.