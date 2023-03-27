Harvey Demanouske, 91, Janesville, died Saturday, March 25, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services April 5 at the funeral home.
Lillian M. Jones, 86, Evansville, died Thursday, March 23, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 10, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 10 at the funeral home.
Gayle A. Laack, 80, Janesville, died Saturday, March 25, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 3, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 3 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Helen Elaine Long, 90, Janesville, died Sunday, March 26, at home. Private services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lydia Z. Moronez, 85, Delavan, died Sunday, March 26, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 30 at the funeral home.
Nicholas Jay “Nick” Stowers, 35, Janesville, died Friday, March 24, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory’s, Life Celebration Center, Janesville.
Doris M. Teche, 98, Janesville, died Sunday, March 26, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services March 31 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Nora Walnoha, 83, Sharon, died Thursday, March 23, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.