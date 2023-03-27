Harvey Demanouske, 91, Janesville, died Saturday, March 25, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services April 5 at the funeral home.

Lillian M. Jones, 86, Evansville, died Thursday, March 23, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 10, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 10 at the funeral home.