Raymond J. “Ray” Bouton Jr., 80, Janesville, died Friday, March 25, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 1, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 31, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services April 1 at the funeral home.
James Colores, 72, Milton, died Thursday, March 24, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Timothy S. Davis, 68, formerly Stoughton, died Monday, March 21, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at noon Friday, April 1, at Bethel Baptist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, and from 11 a.m. until the time of services April 1.
Jean L. Ellis, 92, Janesville, died Thursday, March 24, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 7 at the funeral home.
Don G. Gies, 87, Janesville, died Thursday, March 24, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services April 5 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Betty R. Hein, 90, Janesville, died Thursday, March 24, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Linda Beth Martin, 71, Delavan, died Saturday, March 26, at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services April 2 at church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Edith “Marie” Potter, 82, Janesville, died Thursday, March 24, at home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 30, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
James F. “Jim” Reuterskiold, 94, Albion, died Friday, March 25, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services April 5 at the funeral home.
Joyce E. (McCaffrey) Richards, 87, Janesville, died Friday, March 25, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 29 at the funeral home.
Daryl E. Thompson, 65, Janesville, died Thursday, March 24, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Betsy A. Welter, 91, Evansville, died Thursday, March 24, at Evansville Manor, Evansville. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Carl D. Wendt, 65, Evansville, died Friday, March 25, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 4, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.