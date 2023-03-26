Jimmy Allen, 84, Beloit, died Saturday, March 25, at Upland Hills Health Hospital, Dodgeville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Jerone O. Browder, 60, Poplar Grove, Illinois, formerly Rockford, Illinois, died Thursday, March 23, at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Bruce E. Dahl, 62, Janesville, died Thursday, March 23, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Shorewood Hills. Visitation will be at noon Friday, March 31, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Sandra Jane "Sandy" (Funk) Ells, 64, Janesville, died Thursday, March 23, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 29 at the funeral home.
Rita J. Hoppenjan, 87, Janesville, died Friday, March 24, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 18 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jean Schrader, 89, Beloit, died Tuesday, March 21, in Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 3, at River of Life United Methodist Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 3 at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Mabel Emma Valliant, 96, South Beloit, Illinois, died Thursday, March 23, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Elsie May Van Tassell, 95, Janesville, died Friday, March 24, at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Harlan A. Young, 83, Delavan, died Thursday, March 23, at Ridgestone Village, Delavan. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
