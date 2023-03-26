Jimmy Allen, 84, Beloit, died Saturday, March 25, at Upland Hills Health Hospital, Dodgeville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Jerone O. Browder, 60, Poplar Grove, Illinois, formerly Rockford, Illinois, died Thursday, March 23, at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.