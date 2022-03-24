William P. "Bill" Bell, 90, Elkhorn, died Wednesday, March 23, at The Gardens at Ridgestone, Elkhorn. Services will be at noon Wednesday, March 30, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 30 at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Ruth Ann Duffy, 79, Milton, died Wednesday, March 23, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services April 9 at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Myone Johnson, 85, Janesville, died Wednesday, March 23, at home. Services will be at noon Monday, March 28, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 28 at the funeral home.
Janette A. (Fleschner) Maxwell, 63, Williams Bay, died Tuesday, March 22, at home. Arrangements are pending. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Colleen A. Sands, 70, Janesville, died Monday, March 21, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
William Edward Torrisi, 65, Janesville and Sauk City, died Friday, March 18, at home. Celebration of life will be at noon Saturday, March 26, at Ryan Funeral Home, Madison. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of celebration Saturday at the funeral home.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.