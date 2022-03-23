Timothy S. Davis, 68, Janesville, died Monday, March 21, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Melody R. “Mel” (Hartin) Johnson, 49, Janesville, died Monday, March 21, in the town of Albion. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Myone Johnson, 85, Janesville and Milton, died Wednesday, March 23, at home. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Sally A. Olson, 87, Janesville, died Wednesday, March 23, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Mary Vander Pal, 70, Beloit, died Sunday, March 20, at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Hope Church, Roscoe, Illinois. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 2 at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Bobbie Lee Wagman, 79, Janesville, died Monday, March 21, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Memorial services will be at at noon Saturday, March 26, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services March 26 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
