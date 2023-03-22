Kylee D. Larson, 72, Janesville, died Tuesday, March 21, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Maxine “Molley” Lawson, 63, Dermott, Arkansas, died Sunday, March 19, in Dermott, Arkansas. Services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, March 24, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Dermott, Arkansas. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Mary Ann Lind, 88, Janesville, died Monday, March 20, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Fitchburg. Services will be at noon Monday, March 27, at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services March 27 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Linda L. Palmer, 75, Janesville, died March 14 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Bogey’s Burgers and Beers, Janesville. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Mabel L. (Oliver) Poppie, 97, Beloit, died Wednesday, March 22, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Thomas Tegt, 52, Milton, died Monday, March 20, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 28 at the funeral home.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.