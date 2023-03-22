Kylee D. Larson, 72, Janesville, died Tuesday, March 21, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Maxine “Molley” Lawson, 63, Dermott, Arkansas, died Sunday, March 19, in Dermott, Arkansas. Services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, March 24, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Dermott, Arkansas. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.