Mary Jane “Jane” (Painter) Clift, 89, Milton, died Thursday, March 16, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Milton United Methodist Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Albrecht Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Milton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 25 at the church.
Catherine “Kate” Lucille Finucan, 90, Janesville, died Saturday, March 18, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Evelyn May (Hurst) Frank, 81, Milton, died March 12 at Milton Senior Living, Milton. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.
Wayne J. Iverson, 73, Delavan, died Saturday, March 18, at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Robert S. Purkapile, 83, Evansville, died Wednesday, March 15, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
James Rabuck, 78, Beloit, died Sunday, March 19, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
James A. Rommelfanger, 77, Delavan, died Tuesday, March 14, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 24, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services March 24 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Norma Woodman, 91, Beloit, died Thursday, March 16, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
