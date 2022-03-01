Kyle D. Braukhoff, 31, Darien, died Sunday, Feb. 27, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at St. John Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation is will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 5 at the church.
Joan E. Hannan, 92, Janesville, died Tuesday, March 1, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Palmer M. “Junior” Larson, 93, Janesville, died Tuesday, March 1, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services April 13 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Charles R. Lind, 76, Janesville, died Tuesday, March 1, at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Peace Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 7 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.