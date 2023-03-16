Fred Fox, 86, Seal Beach, California, died Feb. 5 at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Roland Hanaman, 79, Janesville, died Feb. 18 at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Services will be at noon Friday, March 24, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, town of Dover.
David Hardesty, 58, Janesville, died Tuesday, March 14, at home. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Richard Royal “Rick” Magee, 59, Beloit, died March 8 in Madison. Memorial services will be at noon Saturday, March 18, at Messiah Lutheran Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 18 at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Lawrence Dwayne McShan, 54, Beloit, died March 7 at home. Services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of services March 29 at the funeral home.
Rosemary Perry, 98, Clinton/Milton, died Tuesday, March 14, at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services March 21 at the funeral home.
Oscar R. Peterson, 92, Walworth, died Wednesday, March 15, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center, town of Geneva. Services will be at noon Saturday, March 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Harvard, Illinois. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services March 25 at the church. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is assisting the family.
Joe Billy Richardson, 82, Beloit, died Monday, March 13, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
