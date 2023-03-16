Fred Fox, 86, Seal Beach, California, died Feb. 5 at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Roland Hanaman, 79, Janesville, died Feb. 18 at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Services will be at noon Friday, March 24, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, town of Dover.