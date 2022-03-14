Carolyn Faye (Wakefield) Brenneka, 82, Janesville, died Sunday, March 13, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel, Janesville. Private visitation will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jennifer M. Brown, 45, Evansville, formerly Oregon, died Saturday, March 12, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 17 at the funeral home.
Mary H. Casper, 81, Janesville, died Thursday, March 10, in Johnson Creek. Services will be at noon Thursday, March 17, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services March 17 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jeanne M. Gould, 66, Janesville, died Sunday, March 13, at Guardian Angel Assisted Living, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, March 21, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Bonnie J. Lewis, 91, Brodhead, died Saturday, March 12, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Brodhead. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 17 at the church. Everson Funeral Home, Brodhead, is assisting the family.
Judith L. Millard, 87, Janesville, died Monday, March 14, at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center, Stoughton. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jacqueline L. Pierce, 80, Twin Lakes, died Friday, March 11, at home. Private services were held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
