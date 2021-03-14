Nila L. Kuchenbecker, 94, Janesville, died Saturday, March 13, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Grant Loescher, 68, Appleton, formerly of Beloit, died Saturday, March 13, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Steven J. Phillips, 66, Clinton, died Friday, March 12, at home. Services will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services March 18 at the funeral home.
Richard A. "Rick" Scherdell, 66, Clinton, died Thursday, March 11, at home. Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Ruth Mildred Schloesser, 102, Janesville, died Saturday, March 13, at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 19 at the funeral home.
Harry A. Sieren, 85, Beloit, died Friday, March 12, at home. Private services will be held. Celebration of life will be at a later time. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.
The Rev. Gary L. Sisk, 68, Darien, died Friday, March 12, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.