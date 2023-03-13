Jennifer Lynn (Ponder) Bieneman, 53, Burlington, died March 4 at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington. Private services will be held. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Dena M. Bussa, 104, Janesville, died Friday, March 10, at Huntington Place, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Hurst Funeral Home, La Salle, Illinois, is assisting the family.