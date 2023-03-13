Jennifer Lynn (Ponder) Bieneman, 53, Burlington, died March 4 at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington. Private services will be held. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Dena M. Bussa, 104, Janesville, died Friday, March 10, at Huntington Place, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Hurst Funeral Home, La Salle, Illinois, is assisting the family.
Jim J. Carwardine, 69, Milton, died Saturday, March 11, at home. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Celebration of life will be from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Milton Junction Pub, Milton.
Joseph C. Egerstaffer, 49, Janesville, died Saturday, March 11, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jacquelin S. Evenson, 63, Janesville, died Sunday, March 12, at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Evelyn M. Frank, 81, Milton, died Sunday, March 12, at Milton Senior Living, Milton. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Sharon K. (Sterken) Passarella, 64, Tinley Park, Illinois, formerly Delavan, died Sunday, March 12, at Northwestern Palos Hospital, Palos Heights, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Dwain N. Ryan, 77, Janesville, died Sunday, March 12, at home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 16, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Cheryl Kay Sheridan, 76, Janesville, died Sunday, March 12, at University Hospital, Madison. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
