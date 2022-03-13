Julie Anne Benson, 59, Janesville, died Friday, March 11, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Faith Community Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 19 at the church.
Tyler J. Byrd, 27, Janesville, died Monday, March 7, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services March 18 at the funeral home.
Malcolm E. Fischer, 87, Janesville, died March 5 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Fitchburg. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services March 15 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Fred H. Gahl, 61, Beloit, died Thursday, March 10, at University Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Earlene Harris, 84, Beloit, died Wednesday, March 9, in Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, at New Life Ministries, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 18 at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
David T. Kane Sr., 87, Janesville, died Thursday, March 10, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services March 17 at the funeral home.
Thomas C. Krausse, 59, Janesville, died Friday, March 11, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Fitchburg. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton.
Anna Listenbee, 81, Beloit, died March 3 in Waukegan, Illinois. Services will be at noon Saturday, March 19, at Wesley Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Marie L. Martin, 93, Janesville, died Friday, March 11, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 17 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Frank L. Rice Sr., 89, Milton, died Sunday, March 13, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday March 17, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services March 17 at the funeral home.
Bruce R. Steinke, 86, Janesville, died Thursday, March 10, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Private services will be held. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Michael R. Whitlow, 50, Chaffee, Missouri, died Wednesday, March 9, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Jeffrey L. Zachow, 68, Afton, died Friday, March 11, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family