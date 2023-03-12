Carol J. (Roloff) Dorn, 87, Edgerton, died Saturday, March 11, at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 16 at the funeral home.
Mary A. Dunn, 81, Delavan, died Friday, March 10, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Stephen E. Mason, 62, Janesville, died Monday, March 6, at home. Services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Heather Christine Massey-Jones, 53, Janesville, died Thursday, March 9, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
James Clayton “Clay” Rains, 52, Beloit, died March 5 at home. Services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family
Karen L. Schultz, 67, Janesville, died Thursday, March 9, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
