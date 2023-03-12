Carol J. (Roloff) Dorn, 87, Edgerton, died Saturday, March 11, at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 16 at the funeral home.

Mary A. Dunn, 81, Delavan, died Friday, March 10, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.