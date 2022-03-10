Mark Henry Atkinson, 33, Beloit, died March 2 at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Betty C. Bloedel, 96, Sun City, Arizona, formerly Janesville, died Monday, March 7, at Lavendar Adult Care Home, Glendale, Arizona, Services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Earlene (Jones) Harris, 84, Beloit, died Wednesday, March 9, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Anna Lendelle (Hall) Listenbee, 81, Beloit, died March 3 in Waukegan, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Sun Ronde, 75, Janesville, died Friday, March 4, at home. Memorial services will be at noon Saturday, March 19, at Milton United Methodist Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 19 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Judith J. (Henning) Schumacher, 80, Janesville, died Tuesday, March 8, at Rock Haven, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. March 19 at the funeral home.
Delores F. Willing, 87, Beloit, died Thursday, March 10, at home. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 14, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services March 14 at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Jacqueline A. (Wright) Zenk, 91, Janesville, died Wednesday, March 9, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
