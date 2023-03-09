Mark R. Adelman, 66, Delavan, died Wednesday, March 8, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Carl A. Colombe, 81, Whitewater, died Tuesday, March 7, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, town of Geneva. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Heart Prairie Cemetery, town of La Grange. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Marvin F. Gray, 88, Janesville, died Wednesday, March 8, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 17 at the funeral home.
Alta Jane (Wendell) Hoffman, 83, Beloit, died Thursday, March 9, at Autumn Lakes Healthcare, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Richard R. Magee, 59, South Beloit, Illinois, died Wednesday, March 8, at University Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Lawrence McShan, 59, Beloit, died Wednesday, March 7, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Beverley J. Mejia, 72, Lake Geneva, died March 1 at home. Private services were held. Simple Choice Cremation, town of Lyons, assisted the family.
Donald P. Ohare, 60, Burlington, died Thursday, March 9, at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Arthur James “Art” Sax, 82, Elkhorn, died Tuesday, March 6, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at noon Saturday, March 18, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 18 at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Matthew Thoreson, 84, Beloit, died Thursday, March 9, at home. Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Beloit. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services March 15 at the funeral home.
Travis L. Vernon, 45, Janesville, died Friday, March 3, in Whitewater. Private services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
