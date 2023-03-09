Mark R. Adelman, 66, Delavan, died Wednesday, March 8, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Carl A. Colombe, 81, Whitewater, died Tuesday, March 7, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, town of Geneva. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Heart Prairie Cemetery, town of La Grange. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.