Robert A. “Bobby” Darwin, 72, Darien, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Our House Memory Care, Whitewater. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Shannon L. DeVoll, 84, Edgerton, died Monday, Feb. 27, at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, Edgerton. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services March 3 at the funeral home.
Lorraine Oldenburg, 72, Beloit, died Saturday, Feb. 25, at home. Services will be at noon Friday, March 3, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services March 3 at the funeral home.
Barbara J. Ritchie, 75, Delavan, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Ridgestone Village, Delavan. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Mary B. Scholl, 74, Janesville, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, at Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Beverly J. Strampe, 96, Muskego, formerly of Janesville, died Monday, Feb. 27, at The Bay, Muskego. Private services will be held. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Peter J. Weinshrott, 68, Milton, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
