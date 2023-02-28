Robert A. “Bobby” Darwin, 72, Darien, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Our House Memory Care, Whitewater. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Shannon L. DeVoll, 84, Edgerton, died Monday, Feb. 27, at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, Edgerton. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services March 3 at the funeral home.