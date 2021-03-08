James Edward Buggs, 86, Beloit, died Saturday, March 6, at home. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Clara Mae (Arthur) Snell, 82, Edgerton, died Sunday, March 7, at home. No services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Graham M. Wileman, infant son of Travis and Tierney Wileman, Edgerton, died Sunday, March 7, at American Family Children's Hospital, Madison. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.