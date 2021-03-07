Frank R. McCall, 78, Milton and Edgerton, died Friday, March 5, at Milton Senior Living, Milton. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Thomas J. "Tom" McCool, 59, Janesville, died Wednesday, March 3, at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services March 10 at the funeral home.
David R. Rowe, 53, Beloit, died Feb. 27 at home. No services are planned at this time. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Susan Speer, 65, Janesville, died Thursday, March 4, at Rock Haven, Janesville. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Marian J. Tilleson, 94, Evansville and formerly of Beloit, died Saturday, March 6, at Evansville Manor, Evansville. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.