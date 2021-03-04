Marian McCarthy Allen, 99, Williams Bay, died February 28, 2021, Sherwood Lodge. Marian was seven months shy of her 100th birthday. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Allen Family.
Dr. Robert G. Yahr, 92, of Janesville, died March 2, 2021, at home. A private family gathering will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
Alan L. Tilton, 68, of Janesville, died March 3, 2021, at SSM Health St. Mary's Janesville Hospital.. Arrangements are pending. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family
Bonnie A. Johnson, 60, Janesville, died March 2, 2021, at home. Visitation for Bonnie will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home
Fran M von Falkenstein, 72, of Milton, died March 3, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare, Janesville. There will be no services at this time. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Kathryn Wells, 90, Beloit, died March 4, 2021, at Huntington Place in Janesville, WI. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
James L "Jim" Richardson, 80, Janesville, died March 3, 2021, at home. A service is planned at 11AM on Tuesday March 9, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with a visitation at 10AM. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.