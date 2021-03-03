William B. Gieselman, 97, Zenda, died Feb. 16 in the town of Lima. No services are planned at this time. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Fern L. Locast, 96, Janesville, died Wednesday, March 3, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Bette Yvonne McNamara, 87, Milton, died Tuesday, March 2, at home. Memorial services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ian M. Meredith, 28, Waukesha, died Sunday, Feb. 28, in Waukesha. Memorial services will be at noon Saturday, March 6, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services March 6 at the funeral home.
Kathryn E. Schoenbeck, 72, Janesville, died Tuesday, March 2, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.