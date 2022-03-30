Ann Denise "Denise" (Pulliam) Griffin, 62, Brunswick, Georgia, died March 24, 2022, at home. Services are 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Pentecostal Tabernacle Church of God, Beloit, Wisconsin. Visitation is prior to the service beginning at 9:00 a.m. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit, Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Yvonne Marie Johnson, 65, of Madison, died March 24, 2022, at University of Wisconsin Hospital. Private services will be held. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Mary E. Maves, 99, Edgerton, died March 29, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton.
Paul Case, 72, Evansville, died March 28, 2022, in Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday April 5, 2022 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. A visitation will be held from 11:00am until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Kelly R. "Rowdy" Rademacher, 57, Janesville, died March 27, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending with Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home
John W. Giddings, 82, Beloit, died March 30, 2022, in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Connie J McKearn, 66, Whitewater, died March 27, 2022, at home. Visitation will be Monday 6pm-8pm at the Albrecht funeral home, Milton. Prayer services 1000 am Tuesday , at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville with visitation is from 9:30am until the service at the cemetery.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.