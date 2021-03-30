Robert B. Daniels, 80, Beloit, died Saturday, March 27, at Heartwarming House, Milton. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Christine M. Hanson, 79, Janesville, died Tuesday, March 30, at Evansville Manor, Evansville. No services are planned at this time. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Michaele E. (Hatlevig) Lloyd, 73, Janesville, died Monday, March 29, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Rita J. Soetaert, 88, Janesville, died Sunday, March 28, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Stanley L. Wygans Jr., 76, Janesville, died Monday, March 29, at SSM Heath St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.