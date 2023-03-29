Jerone Orlando Browder, 60, Poplar Grove, Illinois, died Thursday, March 23, in Rockford, Illinois. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 1 at the funeral home.

George H. Christopherson, 91, Janesville, died Tuesday, March 28, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.