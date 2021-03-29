Steven C. Becker, 40, Janesville, died Friday, March 26, at home. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Patrick T. Courtney, 70, Janesville, died Saturday, March 27, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Clark A. Hofer, 62, Janesville, died Saturday, March 27, at home. Celebration of life will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 2, at the Life Celebration Center at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Matthew A. "Matt" McCartney, 50, Beloit, died Saturday, March 27, at University Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Penny A. Perkins, 62, Beloit, died Saturday, March 27, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Elizabeth A. Reid, 87, Elmhurst, Illinois, died Wednesday, March 24, at Amita Health Center, Bolingbrook, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Clarence D. "Butch" Wendtland, 76, Clinton, died Sunday, March 28, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.