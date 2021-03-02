Marilyn A. (Medeen) Egan, 82, Delavan, died Friday, Feb. 26, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Private visitation was held. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral, Delavan, is assisting the family.
David J. Favaro, 73, Lake Geneva, died Thursday, Feb. 25, at Geneva Lake Manor, Lake Geneva. Private services will be held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Robert W. "Bubba" Roehl, 62, Janesville, died Feb. 19, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 6, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Teresa Swisher, 52, Janesville, died Sunday, Feb. 28, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. No services are planned at this time. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.