Patricia Ann Horkan, 69, Milwaukee, died March 23, 2021, at home. Funeral services will be Tuesday March 30 at 11am at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be 1015am-11am prior to services at the church. The Albrecht Funeral Homes, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mary Millard, 87, Janesville, died March 24, 2021, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. Public graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday April 1, 2021 at Fassett Cemetery, Edgerton. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family with arrangements.
John R. Gorski, 80, Janesville, died March 24, 2021, at SSM St. Mary Hospital. Visitation for John will be on Friday, April 2, 2021 from noon to 2:00 PM at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home.