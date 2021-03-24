Marian J. (Martelle) Christopherson, 93, Edgerton, died Tuesday, March 23, at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Private services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Paulella "Paula" (Williams) Leavy, 79, Beloit, died Sunday, March 21, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 29, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Ruth B. Wille, 86, Janesville, died Tuesday, March 23, at home. No services are planned at this time. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.