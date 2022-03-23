Melody R. "Mel" (Hartin) Johnson, 49, Janesville, died March 21, 2022, Albion. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will take place on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton.
Bobbie Lee Wagman, 79, Janesville, died March 21, 2022, SSM Health, Janesville. Memorial Services will be at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton at 12pm. Visitation from 11am to time of service at the church. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with services.
Sally A. Olson, 87, Janesville, died March 23, 2022, at Cedar Crest in Janesville. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Timothy S. Davis, 68, Janesville, died March 21, 2022, at Mercy Hospital. Services are pending with Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Mary Vander Pal, 70, Beloit, died March 20, 2022, at home. A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Hope Church, 5656 Elevator Rd., Roscoe, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Myone Johnson, 85, Janesville/Milton, died March 23, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending with the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton.
