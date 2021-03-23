Kevin Joseph Doyle, 66, Milton, died Friday, March 19, in the town of Milton. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.
Helen Mae (Morris) Harnack, 85, Stoughton, formerly Janesville, died Monday, March 22, at Stoughton Meadows Assisted Living, Stoughton. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Edward F. Waddell, 74, Janesville, died Monday, March 22, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Elks Lodge, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.