Judy M. Berger, 74, Janesville, died Sunday, March 21, at home. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Ruth M. Clark, 89, Elkhorn, died Sunday, March 21, at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 26, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, and from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services March 26 at the funeral home.
Lowell A. Dubois, 79, Elkhorn, died Friday, March 19, at Williams Bay Health Services, Williams Bay. No services will be held. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
James F. Grathwohl, 86, Beloit, died Monday, March 22, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Vicky Ryniec, 75, Janesville, died Monday, March 22, at home. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.