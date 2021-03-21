Raymond P. O'Leary, 67, Janesville, died March 12, 2021, SSM St. Mary Hospital. Visitation ONLY for Ray will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville
Todd Marshall, 53, Janesville, died March 19, 2021, at Mercy Health Hospital & Trauma Center. Private services are being planned. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
Robert Benish, 55, Janesville, died March 18, 2021, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care - Janesville.. There are no services planned at this time. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
Paul F. Hubler, 85, of Janesville, died March 19, 2021, at home.. Services are at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation will be March 26th from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
William Kerwin, 84, Beloit, died March 19, 2021, at home. Funeral Service will be 10:30am Wednesday, March 24th in the First Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Tuesday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home. There will be a visitation from 9:30am-10:30am Wednesday in the church.
Karen M. Weis, 68, Janesville formerly of Delavan, died March 20, 2021, at home. Arrangements are pending. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Linda Koch, 64, Milton, Rockford Hospital. passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. At Linda's request, there are no services at this time. The family will have a private gathering this summer. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
Phyllis (Taylor) Hamby, 85, Fort Atkinson, died March 20, 2021, at Reena Senior Living. Per her wishes there will be no services. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Otto J. Rusch, 93, Janesville, died March 20, 2021, at home. A service is planned on 1:30 PM, Thursday March 25,2021 at Milton Lawns Memorial Park with a visitation prior at 1 PM. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
Alva Robinson, 85, Milton, died March 20, 2021, at home. Visitation will be Friday March 26 from 10am-1230pm with a family service to follow. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Shirley Hatcher, 92, Janesville, died March 21, 2021, at Rock Haven. Services are being planned. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
Shirley J. Backenger, 91, Beloit, died March 21, 2021, at Willowick in Beloit. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.