Connie Raye Bradley, 63, Beloit, died Thursday, Feb. 23, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Maxine Lois (Whitt) Owen, 85, Beloit, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Autumn Lakes Healthcare, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.