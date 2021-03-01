Roger Dean Blood, 69, Delavan, died February 4, 2021, Aurora Lakeland. Visitation will be at the Southern Lakes Evangelical Free Church (N6686 US-12, Elkhorn, WI) on March 6, 2021 from 9am-11am with a service at 11am. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the Blood Family.
Janet M. Rodriguez, 82, of Darien, WI, died February 26, 2021, at Alden Meadow. Visitation at Darien Community Baptist Church(11 1st Street, Darien, WI) on March 5th, 2021 from 10-12AM with funeral service at 12PM. Interment at Darien Cemetery. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the family.
Russell O, Snyder, 95, of Janesville, died February 28, 2021, At Agrace Center for Hospice and Pallitave Care.. Services are at noon Friday, March 5th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation is from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of services.
Mary Jane (O'Leary) Hendricks, 75, of Janesville, died March 1, 2021, at home. Mass will be at 11:30AM on FRI at ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH in MILTON. Visitation will be 4PM until 7PM on THURS at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME and will continue from 10AM until Mass on FRI.