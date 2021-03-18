Lisetta Barrett, 83, Janesville, died Tuesday, March 16, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sharon L. Jones, 72, Delavan, died Wednesday, March 17, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 22, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan.
Gail "G.G." (Garvey) Kuhlow, 77, Avalon, died Sunday, March 14, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford, is assisting the family.
William J. Paul Sr., 69, Janesville, died Tuesday, March 16, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 25, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Marlene Ray Walser, 74, Lake Geneva, died March 9 at Arbor Village of Geneva Crossing, Lake Geneva. Celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Fairview Sports Bar & Grill, Jefferson. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Judith Wickersham, 76, Janesville, died Wednesday, March 17, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 24 at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.