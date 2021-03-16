Julie K. Bartle, 64, Janesville, died Monday, March 15, at home. No services are planned at this time. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lisa Bobzien, 60, Decatur, Indiana, died Saturday, March 13, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Andrew Manouso Condogeorge, 99, Lake Geneva, died March 8, 2021, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Kimissis Greek Orthodox Church, Racine. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 19 at the church. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Judith Ann Leconte, 75, Beloit, died March 5, 2021, at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Memorial gathering will be at 4 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
George James Lomax, 86, Beloit, died Sunday, March 14, at home. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Anastasia "Stella" (Zemanek) Protteau, 98, Bellville, Texas, died Wednesday, March 10, in Sealy, Texas.Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 18, at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Janesville. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Gordon James Ruppert, 80, Brodhead, died Friday, March 12, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services were held. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, assisted the family.