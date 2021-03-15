Caryl J. Hatfield, 92, Janesville, died Thursday, March 11, at her daughter's home in Wonder Lake, Illinois. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Judith Jean (Joyce) Hoy, 82, Springfield, Missouri, died Saturday, March 13, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Missouri. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Springfield, Missouri. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services March 19 at the church. Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home, Springfield, Missouri, is assisting the family.
Richard J. Lechner, 83, Greenfield and formerly Elkhorn, died Friday, March 12, at home. Services will be at noon Thursday, March 18, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 18 at the funeral home.
Earl "Bob" Paulson, 91, Beloit, died Thursday, March 11, at home. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services March 18 at the funeral home.
Susan M. Schole, 83, Janesville and formerly Clinton, died Sunday, March 14, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Jack Winchester, 89, Beloit, died Sunday, March 14, at Willowick Moments, Clinton. Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services March 19 at the funeral home.