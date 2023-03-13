Jennifer Lynn (Ponder) Bieneman, 53, Burlington, died March 4, 2023, Memorial Hospital Burlington. Private family funeral service will be held. Visitation 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Saturday March 11, 2023 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory Elkhorn, WI. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.

Sharon K. (Sterken) Passarella, 64, Tinley Park, IL formerly Delavan, died March 12, 2023, Northwestern Palos Hospital, Palos Heights, IL. Services are pending. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.