Jennifer Lynn (Ponder) Bieneman, 53, Burlington, died March 4, 2023, Memorial Hospital Burlington. Private family funeral service will be held. Visitation 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Saturday March 11, 2023 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory Elkhorn, WI. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
Sharon K. (Sterken) Passarella, 64, Tinley Park, IL formerly Delavan, died March 12, 2023, Northwestern Palos Hospital, Palos Heights, IL. Services are pending. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Dena M. Bussa, 104, Janesville, died March 10, 2023, at Huntington Place. Arrangements are pending. Hurst Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Dwain N. Ryan, 77, of Janesville, died March 12, 2023, at home. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023 in the MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL; with Military Honors to conclude. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
Jacquelin S. Evenson, 63, Janesville, died March 12, 2023, Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. A Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Joseph C. Egerstaffer, 49, of Janesville, died March 11, 2023, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. A celebration of Joseph's life will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
Cheryl Kay Sheridan, 76, of Janesville, died March 12, 2023, at University Hospital, Madison. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Jim J. Carwardine, 69, Milton, died March 11, 2023, at home.. Visitation will be held from 4PM-7PM on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Albrecht Funeral Home, Milton. Private family services on Friday. Social gathering to be held at Junction Pub on Friday, March 17 from 12:30 PM-4PM.
Evelyn M Frank, 81, Milton, died March 12, 2023, at Milton Senior Living. Arrangements are pending for Evelyn "Evie" Frank with the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton.
