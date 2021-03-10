Garrett Tyler Siefert, 32, Janesville, died March 1, 2021, in Jansville.. Private family celebration of life will be held.
Sharon Ann Stuckart, 66, of Janesville, died March 9, 2021, SSM St. Mary's Janesville Hospital.. Services are at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17th at St. William Catholic Church. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Catherine Burdick, 97, Janesville, died March 9, 2021, at home. A funeral mass will be at 11AM on Thursday March 18, 2021 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church with a visitation prior at 10 AM. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.