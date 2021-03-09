Clark Colby, 64, Janesville, formerly Beloit, died Tuesday, March 2, at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services March 14 at the funeral home.
AnneMarie Czerwinski-Janikowski, 66, Lake Geneva, died Feb. 20, at Burlington Memorial Hospital, Burlington. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 13 at the funeral home.
Marie K. Wagner, 75, Clinton, died Sunday, March 7, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Diana Lee Winger, 58, Lake Geneva, died Wednesday, March 3, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. No services are planned at this time. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.