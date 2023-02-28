Barbara J. Ritchie, 75, Delavan, died February 28, 2023, Ridgestone Village, Delavan. Services are pending. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Shannon L. DeVoll, 84, Edgerton, died February 27, 2023, Edgerton Hospital. Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton. Visitation will take place on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Robert A. "Bobby" Darwin, 72, of Darien, died February 28, 2023, at Our House Memory Care in Whitewater. A celebration of Bobby's life will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
Beverly J. Strampe, 96, Muskego formerly of Janesville, died February 27, 2023, at the Bay at Muskego. Private graveside services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. The family is being assisted by the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Lorraine Oldenburg, 72, of Beloit, died February 25, 2023, at home. A Funeral Service will be at 12pm on Friday, March 3 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI 53511. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11am until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.
Mary B. Scholl, 74, of Janesville, died February 22, 2023, at home. A memorial service will be held at 11AM on Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church; with visitation from 10AM until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY has assisted her family.
Peter J. Weinshrott, 68, of Milton, died February 28, 2023, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.