Barbara J. Ritchie, 75, Delavan, died February 28, 2023, Ridgestone Village, Delavan. Services are pending. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.

Shannon L. DeVoll, 84, Edgerton, died February 27, 2023, Edgerton Hospital. Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton. Visitation will take place on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.