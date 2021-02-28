Rose Davidson, 63, Milton, died Friday, Feb. 26, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Andres Gonzalez, 72, Williams Bay, died Friday, Feb. 26, at home. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan.
Ronald Kimball, 78, Janesville, died Thursday, Feb. 25, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned at this time. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mary Alice (Shier) Linsley, 91, Edgerton, died Thursday, Feb. 25, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 3 at the church. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Ronald D. Steinmetz, 68, Milton, died Saturday, Feb. 27, at home. No services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting his family.