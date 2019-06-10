Richard “Rick” Thomas Clayton, 70, Beloit, died Friday at Autumn Lake Healthcare, Beloit. No services are planned. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Thomas D. Newcomer, 84, Orfordville, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville, is assisting the family.

Michael “Catfish” Vance, 58, Lake Geneva, died Sunday at Sherwood Lodge, Williams Bay. Arrangements are pending. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.